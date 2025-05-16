AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
SECP implements major enhancements to EMR

Sohail Sarfraz Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: As part of its continued effort to improve financial transparency and reduce the cost of doing business, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has implemented major enhancements to its Electronic Mortgage Register (EMR). These changes are designed to support secured lending, improve access to credit and promote a more efficient regulatory environment for businesses and financial institutions in Pakistan.

Key improvements include:

Substantial Reduction in Access Fees: The access fee for the EMR has been significantly reduced—from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 3,000—making it more affordable for banks and financial institutions to register and view mortgage-related information.

Extended Access Period: The access period for each registered company has been extended from 30 days to 90 days. This provides users with more flexibility and convenience, allowing prolonged access to mortgage records without incurring additional costs or going through repeated formalities.

SECP tells Senate panel: CSR compliance for listed cos a must

These enhancements aim to simplify processes, reduce administrative burdens, and foster greater transparency in secured transactions. The upgraded EMR system has been made live following successful technical upgrades and comprehensive user acceptance testing.

The SECP remains dedicated to strengthening Pakistan’s financial infrastructure and will continue to engage with stakeholders to introduce further reforms, efficiencies, and user-focused improvements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

