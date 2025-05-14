Turkiye to continue be on Pakistan’s side in good, bad times, says Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his country will continue to be by Pakistan’s side in good and bad times, as it has in the past and in the future.

In a post on X, Erdogan said that the brotherhood between Türkiye and Pakistan, is enjoyed by very few nations in the world and “is one of the best examples of true friendship”.

As Türkiye, we attach great importance to the peace, tranquility and stability of Pakistan, the president added.

Moreover, President Erdogan said he appreciates the sensible, patient policy of the Pakistani state, “which prioritizes dialogue and compromise in resolving disputes”.

The president was replying to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s post on X in which the PM praised Erdogan, describing him as a “dear brother” and applauding Ankara’s ironclad backing of Pakistan in tough times.

PM Shehbaz said he was “profoundly touched” by what he called his “dear brother” Erdogan’s full-throated support and “unwavering solidarity” with Pakistan.

“Pakistan is proud of its time-tested, rock-solid brotherhood with Turkiye,” Sharif declared, adding that the bond between the two countries only gets stronger “with each new challenge.”

The prime minister also acknowledged President Erdogan’s efforts as a mediator in South Asia, describing his role as “constructive” and “concerted.”

Last week, tensions escalated between Pakistan and India and ended with a ceasefire after Pakistan conducted Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

Ambassador of Turkiye in Pakistan had met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar to convey Turkiye’s strong solidarity with Pakistan in the wake of India’s unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the tragic loss of innocent lives.

The two sides discussed regional security concerns in depth and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and cooperation.