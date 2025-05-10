‘Wait for our response’, says DG ISPR as Pakistan ‘foils’ Indian missile attack on 3 airbases

Pakistan foiled an Indian attempt to target three airbases with air to surface missiles, DG ISPR said in a press conference in the wee hours of Saturday.

“India fired air to surface missiles from its planes targeting Nur Khan airbase [Rawalpindi], Murid Airbase [Chakwal District], and Shorkot airbase [Jhang],” Director General Inter-Services Public Relations, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said.

“All are assets safe,” Pakistan military spokesperson said. “Now, wait for our response.”

DG ISPR said in addition to the attack on Pakistan’s airbases, India also fired missiles into Afghanistan and carried out drone attacks there.

“Through its madness, aggression, and deceit, India is pushing the entire region toward a dangerous war.”

More to follow