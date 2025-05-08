‘Turkiye stands firmly with Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: In a powerful and an exemplary gesture of enduring friendship, Turkiye has stood firmly with Pakistan, expressing solidarity in the face of cowardly Indian aggression late on Tuesday night.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Ishaq Dar early morning to express Turkiye’s solidarity with Pakistan against India’s unprovoked aggression violating Pakistan’s sovereignty and killing innocent civilians.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating regional security situation. Both leaders agreed to remain in close coordination on the evolving situation. Meanwhile, Ambassador of Turkiye in Pakistan met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar to convey Turkiye’s strong solidarity with Pakistan in the wake of India’s unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the tragic loss of innocent lives. The two sides discussed regional security concerns in depth and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and cooperation.

