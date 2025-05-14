PM praises Erdogan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif turned to social media on Tuesday to heap praise on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, describing him as a “dear brother” and applauding Ankara’s ironclad backing of Pakistan in tough times.

In a post on X, Sharif said he was “profoundly touched” by what he called his “dear brother” Erdogan’s full-throated support and “unwavering solidarity” with Pakistan.

“Pakistan is proud of its time-tested, rock-solid brotherhood with Turkiye,” Sharif declared, adding that the bond between the two countries only gets stronger “with each new challenge.”

The prime minister also acknowledged President Erdogan’s efforts as a mediator in South Asia, describing his role as “constructive” and “concerted.”

“I am particularly grateful for President Erdogan’s efforts in promoting peace,” Sharif wrote, acknowledging the Turkish strongman’s influence in the region.

He concluded with an optimistic note, expressing hope for “a bright and prosperous future” as both countries continue to strengthen their ties.

