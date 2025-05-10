Operation ‘Bunyan ul Marsoos’: Pakistan destroys Udhampur airbase, Pathankot airfield in India, state media reports

Pakistan has launched a counter attack against India in response to missile attacks on three Pakistan airbases, state media reported.

Pakistan has named it ‘Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos’.

Pakistan has destroyed BrahMos Storage site in Beas area of India, state-run Radio Pakistan reported citing security sources.

Attacks are also continuing on other targets in India.

Pakistan has also destroyed airbase at Udhampur while an airfield at Pathankot, it added.

“All those bases in India which were used to attack Pakistani people and Masajids are being targeted.”

Pakistan Armed Forces have also destroyed Brigade Headquarters, “K G Top”, while a supply depot in Uri has also been ruined completely, Radio Pakistan reported.

