AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Trump says Pakistan, India have agreed to a ceasefire

  • Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar says Pakistan and India have agreed to cease hostilities with immediate effect
Reuters Published May 10, 2025 Updated May 10, 2025 05:41pm

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire,” amid both countries launching strikes and counter-strikes against each other’s military installations.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Similarly, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect.”

“Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!,” he wrote.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also announced the development, saying that India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, following intense negotiations mediated by American officials.

“Over the past 48 hours, Vice President JD Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.”

“I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site,” he wrote.

“We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.”

Also read:

Pakistan Pakistan and India Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Trump says Pakistan, India have agreed to a ceasefire

Pakistan and India step up military strikes amid calls to de-escalate

Pakistan reopens airspace for all flights after temporary closure: PAA

In call with COAS Munir, US top diplomat Rubio offers assistance in talks for de-escalation

No meeting of National Command Authority scheduled: defence minister

Blasts heard in IIOJK’s Srinagar, say official, Reuters witness, residents

China expresses concern, offers help to resolve Pakistan, India conflict

G7 urges Pakistan, India dialogue, US offers help on ‘constructive talks’

Tax law: NA body says govt has bypassed Parliament

PAF prowess comes under global focus

India’s reckless conduct has brought neighbours ‘closer to major conflict’: FO

Read more stories