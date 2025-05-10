Trump says Pakistan, India have agreed to a ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire,” amid both countries launching strikes and counter-strikes against each other’s military installations.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Similarly, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect.”

“Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!,” he wrote.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also announced the development, saying that India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, following intense negotiations mediated by American officials.

“Over the past 48 hours, Vice President JD Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.”

“I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site,” he wrote.

“We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.”