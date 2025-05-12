Arif Habib expects super tax cut in upcoming budget

Arif Habib, the founder and CEO of Arif Habib Corporation Limited, expects a reduction in the super tax in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Talking to media persons at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, Arif Habib shared that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a recent meeting held just a few days ago, has indicated that in the upcoming budget, further relief will be provided to various industries as well as the salaried class.

“I think we can also expect a reduction in the super tax in particular,” said Habib.

The federal government will present the next fiscal year’s budget on June 2.

Commenting on the ongoing cross-border tensions, Arif Habib maintained that India “wrongly accused” Pakistan and misled its people.

“As a result, it is not only facing backlash from its public but is also under severe criticism in its parliament. On the other hand, Pakistan has emerged as a hero,” he said.

The chief executive said the Pakistan stock market reacted ‘very positively’ amid a series of favourable developments for the country.

“Pakistan has received several good news items one after another — including the approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, a reduction in the policy rate,” the business magnate said.

The PSX staged a strong comeback on Monday, driven by a convergence of positive developments, including a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, as well as the IMF’s approval of crucial funding. The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged nearly 10,000 points during the trading session.

Habib added that Pakistan is progressing on the economic front and has shown the world that it is a strong and capable country.

In a surprise and much-awaited move, Pakistan and India have agreed to a temporary ceasefire on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that India and Pakistan agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire,” amid both countries launching strikes and counter-strikes against each other’s military installations.

He also expressed willingness to work with both countries to find a solution concerning Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.