US President Trump says will work with Pakistan, India to resolve Kashmir issue

In a post on his social media platform, US President Donald Trump again celebrated the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, crediting both nations for demonstrating ‘strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership’ to prevent further escalation. He also expressed willingness to work with both countries to find a solution concerning Kashmir.

“I am very proud of the strength, wisdom, and fortitude of India and Pakistan for knowing it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

“Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions.”

Trump also highlighted the role of the United States in facilitating the truce, stating, “I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision.”

He went further to announce plans to “increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations” and expressed willingness to mediate on the long-standing Kashmir issue.

“I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir.”

The post concluded with a blessing for the leadership of both countries: “God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!”

This is the second Time Trump has posted about the India Pakistan ceasefire in a matter of hours.

Trump on Saturday said that India and Pakistan agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire,” amid both countries launching strikes and counter-strikes against each other’s military installations.