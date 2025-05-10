PM Shehbaz convenes meeting of National Command Authority

Soon after Pakistan carried out “Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos,” striking several Indian military sites on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened National Command Authority m (NCA) meeting, according to state media.

The NCA is the authority responsible for safeguarding the national security of Pakistan through command, control and operational decisions regarding Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme.

Pakistan launched a counterattack against India in response to missile strikes on three of Pakistan’s airbases during the night of May 9-10, according to state media reports.