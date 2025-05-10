AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No meeting of National Command Authority scheduled: defence minister

BR Web Desk | Reuters Published May 10, 2025 Updated May 10, 2025 11:35am

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that no meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) was scheduled following a military operation against India.

“No meeting has happened of the National Command Authority, nor is any such meeting scheduled,” he told ARY TV.

Earlier, soon after Pakistan carried out “Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos,” striking several Indian military sites on Saturday, state media PTV reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened the NCA meeting,

The NCA is the authority responsible for safeguarding the national security of Pakistan through command, control and operational decisions regarding Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme.

Pakistan launched a counterattack against India in response to missile strikes on three of Pakistan’s airbases during the night of May 9-10, according to state media reports.

In a presser on Friday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan foiled an Indian attempt to target three airbases with air to surface missiles.

“India fired air to surface missiles from its planes targeting Nur Khan airbase [Rawalpindi], Murid Airbase [Chakwal District], and Shorkot airbase [Jhang],” DG ISPR said.

“All assets are safe,” the military spokesperson said.

“Now, wait for our response.”

Pakistan and India Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

No meeting of National Command Authority scheduled: defence minister

In call with COAS Munir, US top diplomat Rubio offers assistance in talks for de-escalation

Pakistan airspace to remain closed for all types of flights till May 11

China expresses concern, offers help to resolve Pakistan, India conflict

Tax law: NA body says govt has bypassed Parliament

PAF prowess comes under global focus

India’s reckless conduct has brought neighbours ‘closer to major conflict’: FO

Rs757m allocated as provisional IBCs for PD

Harpo Hydropower Project: minister discusses reasons for delay

Pakistan Electricity Review 2025 launched

Read more stories