No meeting of National Command Authority scheduled: defence minister

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that no meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) was scheduled following a military operation against India.

“No meeting has happened of the National Command Authority, nor is any such meeting scheduled,” he told ARY TV.

Earlier, soon after Pakistan carried out “Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos,” striking several Indian military sites on Saturday, state media PTV reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened the NCA meeting,

The NCA is the authority responsible for safeguarding the national security of Pakistan through command, control and operational decisions regarding Pakistan’s nuclear weapons programme.

Pakistan launched a counterattack against India in response to missile strikes on three of Pakistan’s airbases during the night of May 9-10, according to state media reports.

In a presser on Friday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan foiled an Indian attempt to target three airbases with air to surface missiles.

“India fired air to surface missiles from its planes targeting Nur Khan airbase [Rawalpindi], Murid Airbase [Chakwal District], and Shorkot airbase [Jhang],” DG ISPR said.

“All assets are safe,” the military spokesperson said.

“Now, wait for our response.”