Gold price per tola declines Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Friday in line with their fall in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs350,900 after it lost Rs1,800.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs300,840 after it registered a decline of Rs1,543, as per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs352,700 after it lost Rs4,200.

Moreover, the international rate of gold also declined on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,325 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $18 during the day.

Furthermore, silver price per tola remained at Rs3,417.