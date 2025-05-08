Gold price per tola falls Rs4,200 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan fell on Thursday in line with their decline in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs352,700 after it lost Rs4,200.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs302,383 after it registered a decline of Rs3,601, as per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,900 after it gained Rs800.

Moreover, the international rate of gold also declined on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,343 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $42 during the day.

Likewise, silver price per tola decreased by Rs65 to settle at Rs3,417.