Pakistan could have downed 10 Indian jets, but exercised restraint: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) could have downed at least 10 Indian aircraft, but exercised restraint.

Addressing the National Assembly session following Pakistan’s retaliation to Indian missile strikes, the premier condemned India’s “cowardly” attack on Pakistan, but the military gave them a befitting response.

The premier said an unfortunate incident took place in the Pahalgam area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan condemned the attack.

However, Indian media started blaming Pakistan, without any evidence.

“They tried to convince the entire world that, god forbid, Pakistan was involved in the incident,” the premier said.

National Security Council condemns India’s ‘illegal acts’, says Pakistan reserves right to respond in self-defence

He recalled the Jaffarabad Express hijacking, which took place two months back, and highlighted that the “backers of the attack had links with India”.

“We have irrefutable evidence regarding it,” he said, lamenting that the neighbouring country glorified the attack in a way which will always be remembered in history.

He said several innocent lives were lost in the Indian missile strikes. In response, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) scrambled its aircraft and downed five Indian jets in retaliation.

Pakistan downs 5 Indian Air Force jets in retaliation for missile attacks, says DG ISPR

He added that Pakistan could have downed 10 Indian jets, but “we exercised restraint.”

PM Shehbaz said India had been boasting about its Rafale jets worth several hundred million dollars. “But, five days back, these jets flew from there in combat form, but our air force was also prepared,” he said.

“PAF locked their communication and forced Indian jets to land in Srinagar,” he said.

The premier then proceeded to thank and congratulate Air Chief Zaheer Babar for the swift response.