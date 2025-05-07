Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister, Jam Kamal and US Chamber of Commerce and the US-Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) held a meeting to strengthen their long-standing strategic and economic partnership, marked by recent high-level engagements and a mutual commitment to enhancing trade and investment linkages.

The Charge d’Affaires (CDA) of USA in Islamabad Natalie A Baker also accompanied the delegation. The USPBC delegation was led by Charles Freeman, Senior Vice President of US Chamber of Commerce.

Minister Kamal stated that visit of USPBC delegation will further cement economic relations between the two countries and appreciated the role of USPBC over the past two decades in advancing US commercial engagements with Pakistan, actively working to increase trade and investment flows and creating opportunities for businesses in both nations.

According to an official statement, Commerce minister said that Pakistan values the United States as its largest export destination and deeply appreciates this strategic trade relationship. Efforts are underway to address trade deficit and market access issues through a comprehensive strategy involving relevant stakeholders. The recent 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs is seen as a significant opportunity for constructive engagement and building a sustainable, mutually beneficial roadmap.

US CDA Baker appreciated positive developments in agricultural trade, such as the resumption of soybean exports from the US to Pakistan, adding that it demonstrates the strength of the partnership and the ability to find practical solutions and it encourages avenues for deeper agricultural cooperation and trade diversification. Enhanced cooperation in the cotton sector is also a key area for mutual growth, given Pakistan’s textile industry’s demand for high-quality cotton and the US’s position to meet this demand.

The Commerce minister assured that Pakistan is committed to creating a predictable and conducive trade environment for US businesses and investors, upholding transparent, rules-based, and fair-trade practices. The government of Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is dedicated to establishing the best working relationship with the United States, particularly in trade and investment, to ensure progress on bilateral and multilateral levels.

Commerce Minister highlighted that Pakistan’s economy is showing positive trends with major macroeconomic indicators stabilizing. The government has undertaken focused reforms to improve the ease of doing business, making it more predictable and transparent. These reforms include reductions in policy rate and inflation, lower electricity prices for businesses, and a commitment to policy consistency and regulatory transparency.

Charles Freeman of US Chamber appreciated the warmth of government of Pakistan, which is fully committed in facilitating businesses and looks forward to continued dialogue and technical cooperation to support economic growth and job creation in both countries. The visit of the US-Pakistan Business Council delegation from May 5-7, 2025, serves as a valuable platform for dialogue, partnership-building, and opportunity creation.

