AIRLINK 156.75 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.88%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.2%)
CNERGY 7.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.75%)
FCCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.25%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.98%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.80 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (3.4%)
OGDC 200.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.16%)
PACE 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.18%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
PIBTL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
POWER 15.32 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.98%)
PPL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.01%)
PRL 29.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.63%)
PTC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
SEARL 83.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.31%)
SSGC 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
SYM 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.55%)
WAVESAPP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.85%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.75%)
BR100 12,161 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
BR30 35,485 Increased By 128.6 (0.36%)
KSE100 114,457 Increased By 342.8 (0.3%)
KSE30 34,938 Increased By 20.6 (0.06%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand stable ahead of Eskom’s winter outlook briefing

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 01:00pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was steady in early trade on Monday, ahead of a briefing by state utility Eskom outlining its plans for the southern hemisphere winter months.

Africa’s most industrialised nation has experienced recurring power cuts for more than a decade that have constrained economic growth.

Despite Eskom’s efforts to significantly reduce outages from the record levels seen in 2023, investor confidence remains shaky due to a high level of power cuts implemented in February, and subsequent lower level cuts in March and April.

At 0657 GMT, the rand traded at 18.40 against the dollar, little changed from Friday’s closing level of 18.42.

The greenback last traded slightly weaker against a basket of currencies as investors awaited further details on US-China trade relations, and the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later this week.

South Africa’s economic calendar on Monday remains relatively quiet, with investor focus primarily on Eskom’s briefing slated for around 0700 GMT.

South African rand slips as investors wait for another revised budget

Attention will then shift to the release of the S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) on Tuesday, followed by manufacturing and foreign reserves data due on Thursday.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 2 basis points to 8.845%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand stable ahead of Eskom’s winter outlook briefing

Air strikes by India imminent?

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

MPC today: Analysts divided on policy rate decision

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of 120km Fatah missile

PSX recovers losses, KSE-100 up over 200 points

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Iran’s foreign minister arrives in Islamabad amid India-Pakistan standoff

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Global economy already feeling drag from Trump tariffs

Oil tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

Read more stories