AIRLINK 160.51 Decreased By ▼ -4.07 (-2.47%)
BOP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.37%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.32%)
CPHL 86.34 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.54%)
FCCL 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.44%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.69%)
FLYNG 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.63%)
HUBC 137.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.87%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
KOSM 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
MLCF 69.01 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (3.82%)
OGDC 209.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.48%)
PACE 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
PAEL 43.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.65%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.96%)
PPL 156.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-2.22%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.82%)
SEARL 85.08 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.61%)
SSGC 39.45 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (4.59%)
SYM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.77%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.33%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,136 Increased By 70.9 (0.59%)
BR30 35,830 Increased By 63.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand slips as investors wait for another revised budget

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2025 02:37pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand weakened slightly in early trade on Tuesday as investors waited for the finance minister to say when he will present another revised national budget.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has to make further adjustments after scrapping a contentious hike in value-added tax (VAT) that was fiercely opposed across the political spectrum.

The high court on Sunday issued an order suspending the VAT hike and setting aside the adoption of the fiscal framework, paving the way for Godongwana to table new budget instruments in parliament.

At 0741 GMT, the rand traded at 18.57 against the dollar , down 0.43% on its previous close.

Wrangling over the 2025 budget has been the biggest test yet of the Government of National Unity coalition formed last year when the African National Congress lost its parliamentary majority in an election.

Godongwana initially proposed a two percentage-point hike in VAT in a February budget that was postponed at the last minute because of disagreements in the coalition.

South African rand firms, markets await clarity on tariffs and local politics

He watered that down to a one point VAT increase spread over two years in an amended March budget, but most political parties continued to reject the plan and last week Godongwana caved to pressure to withdraw it.

No major domestic economic data releases are expected on Tuesday, but on Wednesday March credit extension, budget and trade figures are scheduled for release.

The benchmark 2030 government bond was marginally stronger in early deals, as the yield fell 5 basis points to 8.815%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand slips as investors wait for another revised budget

Pakistan thwarts airspace violation, shoots down Indian quadcopter along LoC

Pakistan’s real growth forecast stays unchanged: State Bank

World Bank approves $108mn additional financing for KP projects

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses further 700 points

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

PSO profit declines 42% to Rs10.67bn in 9 months of FY25

Canada’s Liberals win minority government; Carney says old relationship with US ‘is over’

First Hajj flight with 442 pilgrims departs from Islamabad

Oil falls as tariff concerns dampen demand outlook

India shuts over half of Occupied Kashmir tourist spots in security review

Read more stories