Gold price per tola falls Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Friday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs344,500 after it shed Rs1,300.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs295,353 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,114, as per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs345,800 after it shed Rs3,400.

The bullion market remained closed on Thursday due to a public holiday on account of Labour Day.

The international rate of gold also declined on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,263 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $13 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained at Rs3,427 in Pakistan.