Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,400 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published April 30, 2025 Updated April 30, 2025 04:59pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Wednesday, in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs345,800 after it shed Rs3,400.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs296,467 after it registered a decrease of Rs2,915, as per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The international rate of gold also declined on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,276 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $34 during the day.

Silver price per tola decreased by Rs70 to settle at Rs3,427 in Pakistan.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola gained Rs2,100 to settle at Rs349,200.

