Pakistan stocks rebound, KSE-100 Index closes the day with 2.5% gain

Bullish momentum returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid return of optimism among investors, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 2,787 points on Friday.

The bulls maintained their reign throughout the day, pushing the KSE-100 Index to an intra-day high of 114,546.87.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 114,113.94, up by 2,787.36 points or 2.50%.

Market experts attributed the rally to several factors, particularly growing expectations of a de-escalation in tensions between Pakistan and India.

“This recovery in market can be attributed to statements by US Administration indicating that they are working to ensure that tensions between India and Pakistan don’t escalate into a broader regional conflict,” brokerage house Topline Securities said in its post-market report.

Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict

Top positive contribution to the index came from UBL, EFERT, HUBC, LUCK, MEBL and HBL, as they cumulatively contributed +1,238 points to the index, Topline said.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 had closed the day lower by 3,545.61 points or 3.09%.

In April, Pakistan’s stock market suffered due to rising tensions with India as the KSE-100 shed over 6,480 points on monthly basis.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged India and Pakistan to work with each other to de-escalate tensions after last week’s militant attack in IIOJK.

“The market anticipates another cut in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expected next week,” Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

It is pertinent to mention that PSX was closed on Thursday on account of Labour Day.

Internationally, Asian stock markets and US futures rose on Friday as signs of possible trade talks between the US and China lifted risk sentiment after lacklustre earnings from tech bellwethers Apple and Amazon fuelled worries about the impact of tariffs.

China’s commerce ministry said on Friday the United States has repeatedly expressed its willingness to negotiate on tariffs and that Beijing’s door is open for talks.

The comments helped US stock futures reverse course from earlier falls after Apple trimmed its share buyback program and warned tariffs could add about $900 million in costs this quarter.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.6% while those for Nasdaq were 0.3% higher. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1% on a weaker yen, and Taiwan stocks surged 2%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4.

In commodities, gold prices eased to $3,234.9 per ounce, on course for its weakest weekly performance in two months due to slowing safe-haven demand.

Oil prices jumped after Trump threatened secondary sanctions on Iran. Brent crude futures rose 0.56% while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 0.6%.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee posted marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating by 0.03% during trading in the inter-bank market on Friday. At close, the local currency settled at 281.06 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 372.36 million from 490.95 million recorded in the previous close.

The value of shares declined to Rs23.28 billion from Rs31.12 billion in the previous session.

Sui South Gas was the volume leader with 29.32 million shares, followed by Cnergyico PK with 27.37 million shares, and B.O.Punjab with 20.84 million shares.

Shares of 445 companies were traded on Friday, of which 331 registered an increase, 63 recorded a fall, while 51 remained unchanged.