China vows support to Pakistan for securing peace, stability

China vowed on Thursday to support Pakistan to achieve the common desire of both countries to secure peace and stability in South Asia.

This was stated by Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House today, said a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During the meeting, the PM conveyed his warm wishes to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, and expressed sincere thanks to China for its strong and steadfast support in the prevailing situation in South Asia.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan had always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and thanked China for its endorsement of his sincere offer to conduct a credible, neutral and transparent international investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

“The Prime Minister said that India’s decision to weaponize water was extremely regrettable especially as there was no provision for either party to walk away unilaterally from its commitments under the Indus Waters Treaty,” said the PMO.

He also underscored that peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute was the only way to ensure lasting peace in South Asia.

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated their firm resolve to uphold regional peace and stability, promote mutual respect and understanding, and jointly oppose unilateralism.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close communication and coordination at all levels to advance their shared objectives of peace, security, and sustainable development in the region and beyond.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India faced a setback at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as Pakistan, backed by China, blocked New Delhi’s attempts to frame the attack in its favor.