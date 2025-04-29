AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
Markets

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 05:00pm

Gold prices in Pakistan gained on Tuesday, in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs349,200 after a single-day gain of Rs2,100.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs299,382 after it registered an increase of Rs1,800, as per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The international rate of gold also increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,310 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $21 during the day.

On Monday, gold price per tola declined by Rs1,600 to settle at Rs347,100.

Silver price per tola stood stable at Rs3,497 per tola in Pakistan.

