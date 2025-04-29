Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan gained on Tuesday, in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs349,200 after a single-day gain of Rs2,100.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs299,382 after it registered an increase of Rs1,800, as per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The international rate of gold also increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,310 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $21 during the day.

On Monday, gold price per tola declined by Rs1,600 to settle at Rs347,100.

Silver price per tola stood stable at Rs3,497 per tola in Pakistan.