Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:17pm

Gold prices decreased in the local and international markets. In Pakistan, gold price per tola reached Rs347,100 after it shed Rs1,600 on Monday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs297,582 after it registered a decline of Rs1,368, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola shed Rs3,300 to settle at Rs348,700.

The international rate of gold also declined on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,289 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $16 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,497 per tola.

