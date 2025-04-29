Pakistan thwarts airspace violation, shoots down Indian quadcopter along LoC

Pakistan successfully foiled an attack and shot down on Tuesday an Indian quadcopter along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement, the Government of Pakistan said the enemy attempted to conduct surveillance using a quadcopter in the Bhimber area’s Manawar Sector.

“Pakistan Army, through timely action, foiled this attempt by the enemy,” the statement read.

“This incident is a clear testimony to the vigilance, professional skill and defensive preparedness of Pakistan Army.

Pakistan Army is always ready to give an immediate and effective response to any aggression from the enemy,“ the statement concluded.

The violation of Pakistan’s airspace by India comes a week after the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Since the attack, relations have plunged to their lowest level in years, with India accusing Pakistan of supporting “cross-border terrorism” after gunmen carried out the worst attack on civilians in contested Muslim-majority IIOJK for a quarter of a century.

Moreover, Pakistan Navy’s anti-axis/area-denial strategy repelled Indian aircraft carrier as India has withdrawn its INS Vikrant which was earlier stationed at INS Kadamba naval base in Karwar, Karnataka near Pakistan border.

According to the Indian Navy, INS Vikrant was deployed in the Arabian Sea in view of the recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

Since the attack, New Delhi has suspended a water-sharing treaty, announced the closure of the main land border crossing with Pakistan, downgraded diplomatic ties, and withdrew visas for Pakistanis.

In response, Islamabad also ordered the expulsion of Indian diplomats and military advisers, cancelling visas for Indian nationals, except Sikh pilgrims, and closing the main border crossing from its side.

Pakistan also warned that any attempt by India to stop the supply of water from the Indus River would be an “act of war.”