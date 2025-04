Askari Bank achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification

ISLAMABAD: Askari Bank Limited has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of information security and data protection. This certification, awarded by RICI Pakistan Pvt. Ltd., underscores Askari Bank’s proactive approach to safeguarding customer information, ensuring regulatory compliance, and enhancing operational security.

Commenting on this significant achievement, Jawad Khalid Mirza, Chief Information Security Officer at Askari Bank Limited, stated, “In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is not just a technical endeavour; it’s a strategic imperative. This achievement mitigates risks, ensures compliance, and fosters a culture of security.”

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is a globally recognised standard that validates an organisation’s ability to establish, maintain, and continually improve an Information Security Management System (ISMS).

