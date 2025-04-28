AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
Polio virus detected in 22 environmental samples across Pakistan: NEOC

BR Web Desk Published 28 Apr, 2025 07:13pm

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has confirmed the presence of poliovirus in 22 environmental samples collected from across the country.

According to the NEOC, a total of 56 samples were collected from 44 districts, out of which 22 tested positive for the virus. While the presence of the virus remains a challenge, officials noted that recent vaccination campaigns have helped significantly curb its transmission.

Environmental samples from immunizationG Khan: Task Force concerned at poliovirus presence

The second national polio immunisation drive of 2025 was conducted from April 21 to 27, during which more than 45.3 million children under the age of five received oral polio vaccine drops. Health authorities reported strong coverage across the country, with all provinces and regions meeting or exceeding their targets.

The NEOC attributed the recent drop in virus circulation to back-to-back immunisation campaigns in February and April. However, it emphasised that continued vigilance is critical to stopping further spread.

The third national campaign of the year is scheduled for next month. The NEOC has urged parents to fully cooperate with health workers and ensure that all eligible children receive polio drops in every round.

It also reiterated that repeated doses of the vaccine are safe and necessary to build long-term immunity.

