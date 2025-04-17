Environmental samples from Lahore and DG Khan: Task Force concerned at poliovirus presence

LAHORE: The Provincial Task Force on Polio Eradication, while expressing concern over the detection of poliovirus in environmental samples from Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan, has decided that targeted measures would be implemented in upcoming vaccination campaigns to ensure comprehensive coverage of missed children in these high-risk areas.

A high-level meeting of the task force held at Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Health Khawaja Imran Nazir reviewed arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio drive starting April 21.

The session was attended by Chief Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Uzma Kardar, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, the secretaries of the Health and Education departments, and representatives from international partner organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO). The divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined the meeting via video link.

Addressing the meeting, Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted the need to address operational shortcomings to achieve complete polio eradication. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding polio workers in the field and announced that personnel from the Population Welfare Department - now integrated into the Health Department - would also perform duties in the campaign.

The Chief Secretary Punjab instructed all deputy commissioners to personally oversee the anti-polio campaign beginning April 21. He underscored the critical role of technology, data digitization, and enhanced training for field staff in achieving successful outcomes.

The health officials briefed the task force that the province-wide vaccination campaign would start on April 21. In Lahore, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi, the drive would continue until April 27, while in all other districts it would conclude by April 25. Special mobile and transit teams have been mobilized to administer the polio vaccines to children across the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025