Rise in polio-virus positive cases

How unbelievable it seems that there are 44,000 families in the country refusing to immunise their children against poliovirus.

More alarmingly, 85 percent of such families reside in Karachi, the country’s largest city and its economic hub. These figures have been unveiled by none other than federal minister Syed Mustafa Kamal himself at a press conference in Karachi, the city of teeming millions, yesterday.

How come Karachi, a city known for its cosmopolitan traditions and very high literacy rate, is the principal impediment to the anti-polio virus immunisation efforts in the country.

The Sindh government and city government, therefore, need to answer the question how are there 34,000 refusals in Karachi alone?

These governments and their respective health wings must also provide a plausible answer to the following question: of those 34,000 families refusing to vaccinate their children, 27,000 hail from District East of Karachi.

The political parties and groups that are representatives of this city are also expected to find out whether they too are responsible for growing resistance to immunisation campaigns in Karachi. Everyone in Karachi must-take these statistics with utmost seriousness.

Hameed Qureshi (Karachi)

