Lahore declared ECO Tourism Capital 2027

LAHORE: “Lahore, a city of history, heritage and love, has been declared “Tourism Capital 2027” at the 6th ECO Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Erzurum, Turkiye,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message of gratitude on social networking website X.

The CM added, “With its magnificent historical heritage, colorful culture and immense potential, Lahore is ready to welcome the world. As ECO Tourism Capital 2027, Lahore is going to be an attractive center of tourism on the global stage.”

She acknowledged, “We deeply thank ECO countries for choosing Lahore as ECO Tourism Capital 2027. With the trust, support and cooperation of ECO, we will bring the beauty of Pakistan, Punjab and Lahore to the world.”

