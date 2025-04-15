AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 Increased By 33.6 (0.27%)
BR30 38,008 Increased By 88.3 (0.23%)
KSE100 116,776 Increased By 385.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,849 Increased By 153 (0.43%)
TSX rises on cooler inflation data, US tariff relief hopes

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 08:00pm

Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as domestic inflation rate unexpectedly cooled, while prospects of automotive tariff exemptions further lifted investor sentiment.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.6% to 24,010.13 points.

Domestic data showed Canada’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly slowed to 2.3% in March, down from 2.6% in February, primarily due to falling gasoline and travel tour prices.

“The market is probably encouraged to see inflation coming down here in Canada to a certain degree,” said Brian Madden, chief investment officer and portfolio manager at First Avenue Investment Counsel.

Despite this overall decline, core inflation measures closely watched by the Bank of Canada remained high.

The data comes just before the Bank of Canada’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday; markets currently forecast a 57% chance the bank will pause after seven consecutive rate cuts.

On the tariff front, U.S President Donald Trump on Monday suggested potential exemptions for the 25% tariffs on imports of autos and auto parts from Mexico, Canada and other regions.

Resource shares help lift Toronto stock market to weekly gain

“I think the President is getting quite an earful from the manufacturers in the U.S., who are pointing out that the auto supply chain is very tightly integrated across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico,” Madden said.

“It is very difficult to repatriate the manufacturing of literally everything to the United States.”

Separately, Canadian housing starts declined 3.3% in March compared with the previous month, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

On the TSX, information technology shares led the gains, rising 1.7%.

Heavy-weight financials rose 0.8%, with Brookfield Asset Management rising 2%.

On the flip side, consumer staples and consumer discretionary were down 1% and 0.4% respectively.

Among individual stocks, women’s clothing retailer Group Dynamite climbed 5.2% after reporting upbeat fourth-quarter results and announcing a share buyback program.

