AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Resource shares help lift Toronto stock market to weekly gain

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 05:20am

TORONTO: Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as higher commodity prices boosted resource shares and investors weighed the potential for recent financial market volatility brought on by a global trade war to subside.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 572.93 points, or 2.5%, at 23,587.80. For the week, the TSX was up 1.7% after some wild swings, which included a near eight-month low on Tuesday.

Wall Street also notched gains on Friday as big banks kicked off first-quarter earnings season.

“It’s a positive outcome to what has been a very chaotic week as far as announcements go, but I think investors will take the positives wherever they can get them,” said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management.

“I am reluctant to say that the volatility is over, but I think that the worst of the volatility is likely behind us.”

The materials group, which includes fertilizer companies and metal mining shares, rose 4.8% as copper prices jumped and gold climbed above $3,200 per ounce for the first time.

The precious metal has benefited from safe-haven demand as well as recent sharp declines for the US dollar.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a five-month high against its US counterpart as the erratic nature of US trade policy weighed on the greenback and ahead of a potential pause in the Bank of Canada’s interest rate-cutting campaign at a policy decision on Wednesday.

The price of oil also rose, settling 2.4% higher at $61.50 a barrel. Energy added 3.3% and heavily weighted financials ended 2% higher.

All 10 major sectors notched advances, but the gain for real estate was marginal as the recent rout in the US bond market helped drive up Canada’s long-term borrowing costs. The Canadian 10-year yield touched a 2-1/2-month high at 3.309%.

