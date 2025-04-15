AIRLINK 180.90 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (4.09%)
BOP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
CNERGY 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.08%)
CPHL 100.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.37%)
FCCL 45.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.56%)
FFL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.44%)
FLYNG 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
HUBC 142.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
MLCF 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.09%)
OGDC 213.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.63%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.14%)
PAEL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.3%)
POWER 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PPL 172.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.57%)
PRL 35.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
SEARL 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.04%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.46%)
SYM 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.66%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.65 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,463 Increased By 16 (0.13%)
BR30 37,926 Increased By 6.5 (0.02%)
KSE100 116,776 Increased By 385.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,849 Increased By 153 (0.43%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper drifts lower on confusion over tariffs, growth

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 04:20pm

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Tuesday after three sessions of gains on uncertainty about tariffs being imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump and the impact on global growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% at $9,163 a metric ton by 1000 GMT. In the previous session, the contract hit its highest level since April 4.

“This is still a very stressful market where we’re moving from one headline to the next,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

The U.S. removed smartphones and other electronics from its tariffs on China over the weekend and Trump on Monday suggested he might grant exemptions on auto-related levies already in place.

“The market is perhaps starting to call Trump’s bluff. He’s not really going to carry out all of them because it’s probably starting to dawn on him the negative impact on the U.S. economy in the short term.”

After Trump imposed tariffs on aluminium and steel and ordered a probe into possible copper duties, traders have been trying to price in the impact on the copper market.

Copper gains as tariff exemptions and China stimulus hopes provide support

U.S. Comex copper futures dropped 0.4% to $4.61 a lb, bringing the premium of Comex over LME to $1,000 a ton, up from $572 last Thursday.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) added 0.2% to 75,970 yuan ($10,394.03) per ton.

Helping support the market was declining copper inventories on SHFE , which have shed 32% since February 24.

Also boosting sentiment was expectations that top metals consumer China will launch more stimulus measures to bolster consumption and cushion the economic impact of an escalating China-U.S. trade war.

Among other metals, LME aluminium rose 0.5% to $2,386.50 a ton, zinc added 0.3% to $2,644.50, lead gained 0.8% to $1,932.50, nickel advanced 2.3% to $15,665 while tin shed 0.5% to $31,120.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper drifts lower on confusion over tariffs, growth

Pakistan mulls US oil imports to ease trade imbalance, sources say

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan sees sharp decline in worker emigration to UAE: report

At least three cops martyred, 16 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

Karachi Korangi fire finally extinguishes after 18 days

TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Oil stable as tariff news, China data balanced by demand outlook cuts

Export-oriented growth: Banks agree to lend a helping hand

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

Read more stories