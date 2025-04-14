AIRLINK 173.60 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.78%)
BOP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.39 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.66%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (4.44%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.9%)
MLCF 62.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
OGDC 212.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.08%)
PACE 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
PAEL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.06%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.94%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SEARL 96.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.66%)
SSGC 41.89 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (6%)
SYM 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.67%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 10.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.57%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
BR100 12,438 Increased By 133.4 (1.08%)
BR30 37,883 Increased By 467.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper gains as tariff exemptions and China stimulus hopes provide support

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 04:44pm

LONDON: Copper prices continued to recover on Monday as some exemptions from U.S. tariffs and hopes that top metals consumer China would unroll more stimulus measures improved the broad risk sentiment.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 1% to $9,246 a metric ton by 1013 GMT after hitting $9,271.5 for its highest since April 4.

Copper is up 14% since sliding to a multi-month low of $8,105 a ton a week ago, when tariff sparring between the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies, exacerbated fears over global economic growth.

In the latest twist, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration granted exclusions from tariffs on smartphones, computers and some other electronics imported largely from China.

The exemptions may be short-lived after Trump said on Sunday that he would be announcing the tariff rate on imported semiconductors this week.

However, the risk sentiment has improved for now, with the pause potentially signalling an opening for discussions between the U.S. and China, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

“Needless to say that all markets including industrial metals continue to move from one headline to the next, with volatility being the only winner for now,” he added.

Copper rises on dollar weakness

On the technical front, the LME copper contract is facing resistance from the 100-day moving average at $9,280.

Meanwhile, the spread between LME cash copper and the three-month contract was volatile ahead of this week’s LME contract settlement. It was last at zero, compared with a premium of $37 a ton at Friday’s close and a discount of $38 a week ago.

In China, official data showed that the country’s January-March imports of copper and copper products fell 5.2% as a persisting premium of Comex copper against London prices prompted a redirection of some of the shipments to the United States.

In other metals, LME aluminium fell 0.2% to $2,392 a ton, zinc and lead added 0.1% to $2,651 and $1,916 respectively while tin gained 1.8% to $31,760 and nickel jumped 2.7% to $15,470.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper gains as tariff exemptions and China stimulus hopes provide support

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 closes over 1,500 points up

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

IFC committed to ‘work closely’ with Pakistan, eyes investment opportunities

Dubai retains top spot as World’s Busiest International Airport in 2024

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Trump says chips from China will face national security probe; further tariffs expected

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

Oil rises on rebound in China’s imports, but trade war concerns persist

Read more stories