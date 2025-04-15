AIRLINK 180.90 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (4.09%)
BOP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
CNERGY 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.08%)
CPHL 100.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.37%)
FCCL 45.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.56%)
FFL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.44%)
FLYNG 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
HUBC 142.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
MLCF 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.09%)
OGDC 213.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.63%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.14%)
PAEL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.3%)
POWER 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PPL 172.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.57%)
PRL 35.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
SEARL 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.04%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.46%)
SYM 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.66%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.65 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,463 Increased By 16 (0.13%)
BR30 37,926 Increased By 6.5 (0.02%)
KSE100 116,776 Increased By 385.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,849 Increased By 153 (0.43%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Remittances from UAE to cross $7bn, says Pakistan’s envoy

  • Remittances from UAE clocked in at $6.7bn in 2024
BR Web Desk Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 03:16pm

Remittance inflows from the Pakistani community in the UAE are expected to surpass $7 billion in 2025, as compared to $6.7 billion last year, said Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

“These figures reflect not only the strength of our economic partnership but also the vital role played by the Pakistani diaspora in supporting the national economy,” the ambassador said, in a statement released to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

He also noted that during the first six months of the current fiscal year, bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UAE rose by 21.63%, with Pakistan’s exports to the emirate growing by 7.53%.

‘Issues resolved’: Pakistanis can now avail 5-year UAE visa, envoy says

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy strong political and economic ties. In recent years, the Emirates has emerged as Pakistan’s largest trading partner and one of its top sources of remittances.

“There are nearly 19 Emirati companies currently operating in Pakistan,” said Tirmizi, “and the UAE has invested significantly in key sectors such as communications, services, tourism, information technology, oil and gas, housing, banking, and real estate.”

The ambassador highlighted the presence of several prominent UAE firms in Pakistan, including Etihad Airways, Emirates, Emaar, and Dubai Islamic Bank, all of which have established operations or branches in the country.

He noted that recent developments, including Abu Dhabi Ports Company and DP World signing agreements for port operations, “demonstrate the UAE’s deep and long-term commitment to Pakistan’s growth and connectivity”.

UAE visa rejections, hosting GITEX in Pakistan: ambassador Faisal Tirmizi breaks it down

Tirmizi praised the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, terming it “instrumental” in making Pakistan more accessible and attractive to foreign investors, including those from the UAE.

Pakistani diaspora

Addressing the 1.5 million-strong Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, Tirmizi appreciated their contributions and urged the community to ensure full compliance with local laws, cultural norms, and digital regulations.

He emphasised the importance of using legal remittance channels saying that a video guide has been introduced to help expatriates better understand their rights and responsibilities.

“You are the bridge between our two nations,” he said. “Your positive presence strengthens the bond between Pakistan and the UAE every day.”

DP World exploring investment opportunities

According to reports, the Pakistani expatriate community in the UAE represents the second-largest Pakistani diaspora globally, after Saudi Arabia.

As of 2024, approximately 400,000 Pakistanis were living in Dubai, making up around 13% of the city’s population, which positions them as the third-largest ethnic group in the emirate.

remittance inflows Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Pakistan and UAE Pakistan UAE trade

Comments

200 characters

Remittances from UAE to cross $7bn, says Pakistan’s envoy

Fitch Ratings upgrade ‘strong’ endorsement of govt policies: Aurangzeb

Pakistan mulls US oil imports to ease trade imbalance, sources say

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan sees sharp decline in worker emigration to UAE: report

At least three cops martyred, 16 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

Karachi Korangi fire finally extinguishes after 18 days

TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Oil stable as tariff news, China data balanced by demand outlook cuts

Export-oriented growth: Banks agree to lend a helping hand

Read more stories