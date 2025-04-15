Remittances from UAE to cross $7bn, says Pakistan’s envoy

Remittance inflows from the Pakistani community in the UAE are expected to surpass $7 billion in 2025, as compared to $6.7 billion last year, said Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

“These figures reflect not only the strength of our economic partnership but also the vital role played by the Pakistani diaspora in supporting the national economy,” the ambassador said, in a statement released to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

He also noted that during the first six months of the current fiscal year, bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UAE rose by 21.63%, with Pakistan’s exports to the emirate growing by 7.53%.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy strong political and economic ties. In recent years, the Emirates has emerged as Pakistan’s largest trading partner and one of its top sources of remittances.

“There are nearly 19 Emirati companies currently operating in Pakistan,” said Tirmizi, “and the UAE has invested significantly in key sectors such as communications, services, tourism, information technology, oil and gas, housing, banking, and real estate.”

The ambassador highlighted the presence of several prominent UAE firms in Pakistan, including Etihad Airways, Emirates, Emaar, and Dubai Islamic Bank, all of which have established operations or branches in the country.

He noted that recent developments, including Abu Dhabi Ports Company and DP World signing agreements for port operations, “demonstrate the UAE’s deep and long-term commitment to Pakistan’s growth and connectivity”.

Tirmizi praised the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, terming it “instrumental” in making Pakistan more accessible and attractive to foreign investors, including those from the UAE.

Pakistani diaspora

Addressing the 1.5 million-strong Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, Tirmizi appreciated their contributions and urged the community to ensure full compliance with local laws, cultural norms, and digital regulations.

He emphasised the importance of using legal remittance channels saying that a video guide has been introduced to help expatriates better understand their rights and responsibilities.

“You are the bridge between our two nations,” he said. “Your positive presence strengthens the bond between Pakistan and the UAE every day.”

According to reports, the Pakistani expatriate community in the UAE represents the second-largest Pakistani diaspora globally, after Saudi Arabia.

As of 2024, approximately 400,000 Pakistanis were living in Dubai, making up around 13% of the city’s population, which positions them as the third-largest ethnic group in the emirate.