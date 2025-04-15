AIRLINK 177.50 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.13%)
BOP 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.41%)
CNERGY 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.53%)
FCCL 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.55%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
FLYNG 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
HUBC 144.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.42%)
HUMNL 12.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.27%)
OGDC 212.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.51%)
PAEL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
POWER 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PPL 171.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.16%)
PRL 36.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.23%)
PTC 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
SEARL 96.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.78%)
SSGC 41.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
SYM 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.69%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.68%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.08%)
WAVESAPP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.49%)
BR100 12,533 Increased By 86 (0.69%)
BR30 38,018 Increased By 98.5 (0.26%)
KSE100 117,273 Increased By 883.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 36,027 Increased By 330.6 (0.93%)
Gold firms as markets grapple with US tariff uncertainty

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 10:54am

Gold firmed on Tuesday amid continued uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans and their impact on the global economy. Spot gold gained 0.4% to $3,221.70 an ounce, as of 0245 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,245.42 on Monday.

US gold futures rose 0.4% to $3,237.60. “Gold continues to firm today… on ongoing investors’ demand for defensive assets to mitigate portfolio volatility as the US seems to be setting the stage for more tariffs to come,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

The US is proceeding with probes into imports of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors as part of a bid to impose tariffs on both sectors on the grounds that extensive reliance on foreign production of medicine and chips is a national security threat, Federal Register filings on Monday showed.

Trump said on Sunday he would be announcing the tariff rate on imported semiconductors over the next week, keeping market participants on edge.

With gold prices recently hitting a new high, the upward trend remains intact and as long as tariff uncertainties drag on for longer, bullion may remain supported, Yeap said.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said the uncertainty surrounding tariffs and other policies has put the economy into a “big pause,” and he suggested the US central bank should stay on hold until there is more clarity.

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Non-yielding gold acts as a traditional hedge against global uncertainty and inflation, and also tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment.

Investments into Chinese physically-backed gold exchange-traded funds so far this month have exceeded those for all of the first quarter and overtaken inflows registered by US-listed funds, World Gold Council data showed.

Spot silver lost 0.4% to $32.22 an ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $952.60 and palladium eased 0.7% to $949.92.

