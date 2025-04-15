AIRLINK 177.10 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.9%)
BOP 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.76%)
CNERGY 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 100.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.73%)
FCCL 46.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.6%)
FFL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 144.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.45%)
HUMNL 12.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 62.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
OGDC 213.30 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.6%)
PACE 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.96%)
PAEL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
PIAHCLA 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.66%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 172.69 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.82%)
PRL 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.45%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
SEARL 96.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.89%)
SSGC 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.67%)
SYM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.83%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.39%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TRG 63.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
WAVESAPP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,544 Increased By 97 (0.78%)
BR30 38,080 Increased By 161 (0.42%)
KSE100 117,283 Increased By 892.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 36,034 Increased By 338 (0.95%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares edge higher as miners, energy firms outweigh consumer weakness

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 10:32am

Australian shares posted marginal gains on Tuesday, supported by energy stocks and miners, though the upside was limited as consumer discretionary firms came under pressure due to US-China trade tensions and domestic political uncertainty.

The S&P/ASX 200 index held its ground, up 0.2% at 7,766.80 points by 1232 GMT.

Miners advanced as much as 0.7% to their highest point in nearly two weeks, extending gains to a fourth consecutive session on robust iron ore and metal prices.

Shares of industry heavyweights Rio Tinto, BHP and Fortescue rose between 0.5% and 1.5%.

Energy stocks added more than 1% as oil prices edged higher on tariff exemptions, with Viva Energy and Santos leading the sub-index with gains of 3.4% and 2.1%, respectively.

Bucking the broader market trend, consumer discretionary firms were the biggest laggards, dropping as much as nearly 1% and snapping a two-day winning streak.

Leading the losses in the sub-index were Breville Group and Aristocrat Leisure, both falling 1.5%. Political uncertainty ahead of the May 3 election weighed on consumer stocks, with the possibility of a hung parliament despite Labor’s improving polls creating caution around sectors vulnerable to household spending shifts.

In company news, shares in Collins Foods slipped as much as 2.7% after the fast food chain operator announced plans to exit its underperforming Taco Bell business.

Investors remained cautious about US-China trade relations after US President Donald Trump exempted electronics and semiconductors from new duties.

Australia shares lean into correction territory as US tariff tensions loom

Beijing has struck back at Washington on every measure but said it won’t respond to further US tariff hikes.

Local traders await minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest policy meeting, due around 0130 GMT, as well as the jobs data and New Zealand’s quarterly inflation figures on Thursday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,082.43 points.

Australian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares edge higher as miners, energy firms outweigh consumer weakness

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

At least three cops martyred in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Oil edges up on potential US tariff exemptions on cars, pick-up in China crude imports

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

Read more stories