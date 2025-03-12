AIRLINK 173.99 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
BOP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.54%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FLYNG 26.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 132.55 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.02%)
HUMNL 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.91%)
OGDC 218.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
PACE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.01%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
POWER 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.65%)
PPL 185.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PRL 34.78 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.76%)
PTC 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.79%)
SEARL 95.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.28%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.76%)
SYM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.08%)
TELE 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
TRG 60.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.6%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,132 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 37,128 Increased By 30.9 (0.08%)
KSE100 114,247 Increased By 69.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 35,291 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.05%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares lean into correction territory as US tariff tensions loom

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 10:26am

Australian shares extended losses on Wednesday to briefly enter correction territory, as investor appetite dampened after local media reported that the White House had confirmed no exemptions for Australia from US steel and aluminium tariffs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.2% to 7,793.6, as of 0001 GMT.

The benchmark fell as much as 1.6% earlier in the session, down about 10% from its all-time high touched on February 14, which is commonly known as a market correction.

Local media reported that Australia will not be exempt from US steel and aluminium tariffs that President Donald Trump’s administration will impose on other countries, citing White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

Trump agreed in February to consider exempting Australia from the tariffs in view of the US trade surplus with the country but eventually decided against it, the reports said.

Meanwhile, equities in the US continued their biggest selloff in months overnight, after Trump said he would double tariffs set to take effect within hours on all imported Canadian steel and aluminium products to 50%.

Back home in Sydney, real estate stocks fell as much as 1.5% to hit their lowest level since July 2, 2024. Heavyweight financials were down for a seventh straight session, losing as much as 1.7% to hit their lowest level since October 7, 2024.

The ‘Big Four’ lenders dropped between 1.1% and 1.9%. Miners shed 0.7% tracking the broader index.

Australia shares touch a 7-month low dragged by banks; Qantas slips on ex-dividend

The world’s largest listed miner BHP Group dropped 1.1%, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue fell 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks rose 0.8% as gold prices gained on safe haven demand amid a weaker dollar and economic slowdown worries due to tariff wars.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.9% to 12,305.19.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australia shares lean into correction territory as US tariff tensions loom

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 passengers rescued as operation enters 2nd day

PSX open higher, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

Intra-day update: rupee improves against US dollar

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility: Dar reviews progress

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

Govt reaffirms commitment to SDGs

Sugar legally exported to Afghanistan first time: Aurangzeb

SBP bill: Controversy resurges

Re-export of refined sugar: PM forms IMC to examine regional models for raw sugar import

Read more stories