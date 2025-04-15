AIRLINK 177.16 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (1.94%)
BOP 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.85%)
CNERGY 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
CPHL 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.74%)
FCCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.12%)
HUBC 144.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.51%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 62.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.43%)
OGDC 213.30 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.6%)
PACE 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.96%)
PAEL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
POWER 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
PPL 172.50 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
PRL 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.31%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
SEARL 96.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.78%)
SSGC 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
SYM 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.11%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.82%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,540 Increased By 92.4 (0.74%)
BR30 38,070 Increased By 150.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 926.4 (0.8%)
KSE30 36,050 Increased By 354.1 (0.99%)
Markets

Indian benchmarks set to open higher after US tariff exemptions

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 10:28am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark equity indexes are set to open higher on Tuesday after an extended weekend as US President Donald Trump has exempted electronics from steep “reciprocal” tariffs.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 23,299.5 as of 8:03 a.m. IST, indicating an about 2% rise from the Nifty 50’s Friday close of 22,828.55.

Indian markets were shut on Monday for a local holiday. Global equities have been on a volatile path as Trump’s tariff flip-flops have triggered uncertainty over their impact on global growth and inflation.

Over the weekend, the US excluded smartphones, computers and other electronic items from “reciprocal” tariffs, sparking a relief rally in global equities.

Trump had earlier this month announced steep tariffs on all US imports, but later paused them for 90 days on several countries excluding China.

Meanwhile, the US is setting the stage to proceed with tariffs on semiconductors and medicines under the national security umbrella.

The uncertain global trade and tariff policies have led Morgan Stanley to lower India’s fiscal year 2026 GDP growth projection by 40 basis points to 6.1% and cut the December 2025 Sensex target by 12% to 82,000.

US tariff flip-flop hurts Indian equity benchmarks for 2nd week

Auto and pharma stocks will be in focus on the day amid tariff-related developments.

Trump has suggested he might grant exemptions on the 25% levies for automobiles that are already in place.

Tata Motors and some auto part makers like Samvardhana Motherson International, Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Sansera Engineering were seen as taking a hit from Trump’s auto tariffs.

Indian stocks

