AIRLINK 171.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.21%)
BOP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.16%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.63 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.23%)
FCCL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
FFL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.56%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 137.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
MLCF 62.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.47%)
OGDC 212.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-0.91%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 47.30 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (5.44%)
PIAHCLA 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PPL 169.98 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-2.24%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.35%)
SSGC 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.3%)
SYM 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
TPLP 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
TRG 63.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.81%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,321 Decreased By -170.3 (-1.36%)
BR30 37,434 Decreased By -259.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 115,093 Decreased By -1095.9 (-0.94%)
KSE30 35,285 Decreased By -464.9 (-1.3%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US tariff flip-flop hurts Indian equity benchmarks for 2nd week

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 04:13pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark equity indexes fell for the second consecutive week as investors grappled with uncertainty triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policy flip-flops.

Still, the market pared most of its weekly losses after Trump’s 90-day pause on hefty “retaliatory” tariffs on countries, excluding China, led to a rebound.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index rose 1.92% to close at 22,828.55 on Friday, while the BSE Sensex gained 1.77% to 75,157.26. Both the indexes closed the week 0.3% lower.

Investors continue to remain on edge as the trade war between the United States and China escalates. Beijing has increased its tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%, hitting back against Trump’s decision to hike duties on Chinese goods to 145%.

“One thing being understood (by the market) is that you have to deal with an uncertain environment as far as policies and rates are concerned for an extended period of time,” said Dharmesh Kant, head of equity research at Cholamandalam Securities.

“I think we are going to see volatile moves of plus or minus 5% to 7% (for the benchmark Nifty 50).”

Nine of the 13 major sectors fell during the week, with real estate and metals leading the losses, down 4% and 2.9%, respectively.

Indian benchmarks set to open higher on US tariff reprieve

Heavyweight financials and information technology shares declined 0.9% and 2.3%, respectively, posting their second straight weekly declines.

IT stocks fell on concerns that the trade war could lead to a recession in the world’s largest economy. The U.S. is a key market for IT firms.

Tata Consultancy Services fell 0.5% on the day, underperforming both the benchmark and IT indexes, after weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

The broader midcaps fell 0.3%, logging their third week of losses, while smallcaps rose 0.1%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

US tariff flip-flop hurts Indian equity benchmarks for 2nd week

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

High-value target among two terrorists killed in Lower Dir IBO: ISPR

Gold prices hit fresh record highs at Rs338,800

China hits back at Trump tariff hike, raises duties on US goods to 125%

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to strengthen military-to-military cooperation

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

Oil prices set to drop for a second week over US-China trade war concerns

Read more stories