TSX rises after US excludes key tech imports from China tariffs

Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday with broad-based gains as investors welcomed the White House’s exclusion of smartphones and computers from reciprocal tariffs against China.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 1.25% to 23,879.59 points.

The White House unveiled the tariff exemptions on Friday covering 20 categories including smartphones and laptops, as well as semiconductor memory chips and flat panel displays, accounting for 23% of U.S. imports from China.

But U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said that semiconductor tariffs would be announced within the next week, with a decision regarding phones coming “soon.”

“I think anytime we get some positive news on tariffs, market seem to be rallying and anytime we get a little bit of negative news on tariffs, they seem to be selling off,” said Josh Sheluk, portfolio manager at Verecan Capital Management.

Canadian government bond yields fell across the curve on Monday, with the 10-year note last at 3.176%, tracking its U.S. counterparts lower.

On the TSX, rate-sensitive real estate sector led the gains, climbing 1.6%.

Utilities, often traded as a bond proxy owing to their stable income regardless of economic situation, added 0.9%.

Information technology gained 1%, with software firm Computer Modelling Group rising 4.3%.

Looking ahead, this week’s economic calendar features key data, including Tuesday’s domestic consumer inflation report and Wednesday’s Bank of Canada interest rate decision.

The central bank is likely to pause its rate-cutting cycle this week, as increasing inflation, deteriorating employment figures and Trump’s partial retreat from broad tariffs have diminished the need for immediate economic stimulus.

As of Friday, traders bets showed about 60% probability for an interest rate pause.