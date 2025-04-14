AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX rises after US excludes key tech imports from China tariffs

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 08:51pm

Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday with broad-based gains as investors welcomed the White House’s exclusion of smartphones and computers from reciprocal tariffs against China.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 1.25% to 23,879.59 points.

The White House unveiled the tariff exemptions on Friday covering 20 categories including smartphones and laptops, as well as semiconductor memory chips and flat panel displays, accounting for 23% of U.S. imports from China.

But U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said that semiconductor tariffs would be announced within the next week, with a decision regarding phones coming “soon.”

“I think anytime we get some positive news on tariffs, market seem to be rallying and anytime we get a little bit of negative news on tariffs, they seem to be selling off,” said Josh Sheluk, portfolio manager at Verecan Capital Management.

Resource shares help lift Toronto stock market to weekly gain

Canadian government bond yields fell across the curve on Monday, with the 10-year note last at 3.176%, tracking its U.S. counterparts lower.

On the TSX, rate-sensitive real estate sector led the gains, climbing 1.6%.

Utilities, often traded as a bond proxy owing to their stable income regardless of economic situation, added 0.9%.

Information technology gained 1%, with software firm Computer Modelling Group rising 4.3%.

Looking ahead, this week’s economic calendar features key data, including Tuesday’s domestic consumer inflation report and Wednesday’s Bank of Canada interest rate decision.

The central bank is likely to pause its rate-cutting cycle this week, as increasing inflation, deteriorating employment figures and Trump’s partial retreat from broad tariffs have diminished the need for immediate economic stimulus.

As of Friday, traders bets showed about 60% probability for an interest rate pause.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

Comments

200 characters

TSX rises after US excludes key tech imports from China tariffs

Pakistan receives record $4.1bn in remittances in March, says SBP governor

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 closes over 1,500 points up

Rupee declines against US dollar

Greek coast guard finds two bodies, 39 other migrants, on tiny island

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

1,000 agricultural graduates to China: first batch to depart on April 16

Karachi must take the lead for Uraan Pakistan’s flight to success: Ahsan Iqbal

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

IFC committed to ‘work closely’ with Pakistan, eyes investment opportunities

SC issues notices in IHC judges transfer case

Read more stories