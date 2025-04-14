AIRLINK 174.20 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (2.13%)
BOP 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.4%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
CPHL 99.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
HUBC 143.40 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (4.08%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
MLCF 62.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.95%)
OGDC 212.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.18%)
PACE 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PAEL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.02%)
POWER 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PPL 171.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.12%)
PRL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
SEARL 96.98 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.75%)
SSGC 41.32 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.55%)
SYM 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.3%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,449 Increased By 144.3 (1.17%)
BR30 37,921 Increased By 506 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,440 Increased By 1586.8 (1.38%)
KSE30 35,731 Increased By 513.5 (1.46%)
Tech rally lifts European shares as Trump eases China tariffs on key electronics

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 12:39pm

A rally in technology stocks helped lift European shares on Monday after US President Donald Trump granted exclusions from China tariffs on smartphones and computers, providing markets a breather following a turbulent week of sharp fluctuations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.6% by 0709 GMT, after registering its third consecutive week in the red on Friday.

Weeks of back-and-forth over tariffs have rattled global markets, dragging the benchmark index down roughly 12% from its record closing high.

Shares of chip-related companies Infineon, ASML , and BE Semiconductor rose between 3.5% and 4.5%.

The European technology stocks rose 2.4% while banks added 2.6%.

However, uncertainty remained as Trump said on Sunday that tariffs on semiconductors would be announced over the next week and a decision on phones would be made “soon”.

European shares down for third week after tariff whiplash

All regional indexes were trading higher, with trade-exposed Germany gaining 1.7%, while France, Spain, and the UK were up between 1.4% and 1.7%.

The European Central Bank is set to hold its policy meeting on Thursday, with markets widely anticipating a 25-basis-point rate cut.

Investors will also be paying close attention to policymakers’ assessments of how tariffs are affecting the economic outlook.

