AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-12

European shares down for third week after tariff whiplash

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

FRANKFURT: European stocks lost ground on Friday, with the STOXX 600 down for a third week, after a surge in volatility in response to abrupt US tariff shifts that deepened fears over the economic impact of a trade war.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged 0.1% lower, after China raised tariffs on US goods to 125% from 84% in an escalation of the trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The week has been one of the most volatile for financial markets in years as US President Donald Trump first imposed, then paused some steep reciprocal tariffs on its trading partners, while hiking them on Chinese imports to 145%.

The STOXX 600 briefly hit a near 1-1/2-year low earlier this week, then surged on Thursday after the tariff pause, with both the benchmark and several regional indexes having their strongest session since 2022.

The STOXX 600 fell 1.8% on a weekly basis, its third straight week in the red.

“Markets don’t really know what to expect right now and that’s why they’re playing it a little bit close to the vest, both in Europe and the US,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist, Interactive Brokers.

Regional indexes were mixed on the day, with trade-exposed Germany falling 1% and the UK’s FTSE 100 up 0.6%.

The 90-day tariff pause shifts the focus to whether the US will strike trade deals with individual countries. The EU held off on retaliatory levies, and trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic will hold talks with US officials on Monday.

“The change in Trump’s plans limits the hit especially in Europe and increases the chances of tariffs being used as a negotiation tool rather than a permanent source of income,” analysts at Danske Bank said.

Despite global volatility, euro zone financial markets are functioning well amid global turbulence and the European Central Bank is attentive to the impact of the US dollar’s depreciation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said.

The ECB’s policy meeting next Thursday, where money markets have fully priced in a quarter-point rate cut, will be closely watched for policymakers’ views on how tariffs are impacting the economic outlook.

Donald Trump European stocks ECB US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

European shares down for third week after tariff whiplash

Diverse fields: Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance collaboration

Real-world progress in key areas: Draft SIF framework introduced to guide capital flows

MoF rejects PD’s subsidy proposal

Power minister tells NA: Early termination of pacts with 6 IPPs helps govt save Rs411bn

APTMA seeks ban on import of yarn, cloth under EFS

CDWP clears Rs1.74trn revised Dasu hydropower project

Nuance, moral judgment and equity: AI must not replace critical human role: SC

10,000 Pakistani pilgrims: Saudi Arabia approves additional Hajj quota

Honda Atlas to launch HEV models in Pakistan soon

Govt envisions $100bn in exports over 8 years: minister

Read more stories