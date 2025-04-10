Islamabad United target back-to-back PSL titles with proven formula

Islamabad United, the most successful franchise in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history, with three titles in nine years, will enter the tenth edition of the tournament as defending champions, aiming to add another trophy to their storied legacy.

The franchise has assembled a squad that combines seasoned international performers with multi-dimensional local talent. While the line-up exudes promise, certain areas may require fine-tuning ahead of what is expected to be a highly competitive season.

Squad

United’s overseas picks for PSL 10 include Australia’s Matthew Short, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, and pacers Ben Dwarshuis and Riley Meredith. Among the locals, skipper Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, and Azam Khan remain central figures.

Player Category Shadab Khan Platinum Naseem Shah Platinum Matthew Short Platinum Imad Wasim Diamond Azam Khan Diamond Jason Holder Diamond Haider Ali Gold Salman Ali Agha Gold Ben Dwarshuis Gold Colin Munro Silver Rumman Raees Silver Salman Irshad Silver Mohammad Nawaz Silver Andries Gous Silver Hunain Shah Emerging Saad Masood Emerging Riley Meredith Supplementary Muhammad Shahzad Supplementary Sahibzada Farhan Supplementary Rassie van der Dussen* Supplementary Alex Carey** Supplementary

* Partially available

** Partial replacement

Batting firepower and overseas availability

The batting unit will once again revolve around Matthew Short and Rassie van der Dussen. The South African, however, is only partially available, which may impact Islamabad’s stability at the top of the order.

Van der Dussen was among the standout overseas batters in PSL 9, scoring 364 runs in seven innings at an average of 72.8 and a strike rate of 154.9. His absence will be felt, especially given Alex Hales’ omission this season.

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has been brought in as a partial replacement. While he impressed during the 2025 Champions Trophy, Carey has featured in only four T20 matches since 2024, raising concerns over his match readiness in the format.

Focus on all-round strength

Islamabad have retained their strategic emphasis on all-rounders. Both Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim are the only players in PSL history to have scored over 1,000 runs and taken 50+ wickets—underlining their importance to the side.

Concerns remain around Shadab’s bowling form. Since 2023, he has recorded the worst bowling average (30.6) among spinners with at least 50 T20 wickets.

Worst bowling averages by spinners (since 2023) Player Overs Bowled Wickets Bowling Avg Shadab Khan 242.4 69 30.6 Mujeeb ur Rahman 213.1 53 29.3 Maheesh Theekshana 379.1 97 28.3

Jason Holder, meanwhile, adds depth with both bat and ball. In the 2025 season, the West Indian scored 138 runs at a strike rate of 184 and claimed 17 wickets at an average of 19.9.

Ben Dwarshuis and Mohammad Nawaz also provide lower-order hitting capability, giving United the option to bat deep and offer greater tactical flexibility.

Local players under the microscope

The local contingent remains an area of potential vulnerability. Supplementary pick Mohammad Shahzad, despite a strong showing in the President’s Trophy, registered a strike rate of just 127.6 in the National T20 Cup—well below par for the PSL’s high tempo.

That said, the franchise has also recruited the top batter from the National T20 Cup, which may help address this gap in domestic output.

Likely playing XI

Matthew Short (Overseas)

Colin Munro (Overseas)

Salman Ali Agha

Shadab Khan (c)

Azam Khan (wk)

Haider Ali

Jason Holder (Overseas)

Imad Wasim

Naseem Shah

Hunain Shah

Riley Meredith (Overseas)

Outlook

Islamabad United enter PSL 10 with a strong blend of international pedigree, local depth, and a well-established team culture. While their overseas core is among the strongest in the league, much will depend on whether their domestic players can perform consistently under pressure.

With a reputation for attacking cricket and adaptability, Islamabad United will once again be considered strong contenders—provided they manage to resolve key gaps before the business end of the tournament.