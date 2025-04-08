Engineer Ramzan Butt made new CEO LESCO

LAHORE: In a significant development, the Board of Directors of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has appointed Engineer Ramzan Butt as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will assume his new responsibilities immediately.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Engineer Amir Zia, extended his congratulations to Butt on his appointment.

With extensive experience in the energy sector, Butt has held key positions in various prominent organizations across the country. His professional expertise, integrity, and leadership abilities have earned him a distinguished reputation in the energy industry.

Expressing his thoughts on his appointment, Butt stated, “I consider this responsibility a mission and pledge to utilize all resources to provide better and uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers. Transparency, service, and efficiency will be my top priorities.”

He further emphasized that resolving consumer issues promptly, reducing line losses, and modernizing the system will be key components of his strategy.

