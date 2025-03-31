Army chief celebrates Eid with soldiers at western border

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir celebrated Eid ul-Fitr with officers and soldiers deployed along the western border, offering prayers and extending heartfelt wishes for national stability and prosperity.

During his visit to Wana, South Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan, the Army Chief participated in Eid prayers and conveyed his best wishes for the well-being of the nation.

Addressing the troops, General Munir praised their unwavering commitment, stating, “Your dedication not only ensures the nation’s safety but also stands as a true testament to patriotism.”

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan, first day of Eid on Monday

He commended the officers and soldiers for their steadfast service and emphasized their vital role in protecting the country’s borders.

Acknowledging the bravery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s people, the COAS remarked, “The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have consistently shown remarkable resilience in the fight against terrorism.”

Furthermore, he lauded the joint efforts of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and the public in maintaining peace in the region.

General Munir highlighted that the military’s successes are rooted in the sacrifices of martyrs who laid down their lives for the greater cause of peace and stability.

Upon his arrival, the Peshawar Corps Commander warmly welcomed the Army Chief, who expressed his appreciation for the tireless efforts of the formations stationed in the area.