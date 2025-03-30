AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan, first day of Eid on Monday

  • Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee says decision taken based on testimonies received from different parts of the country
BR Web Desk Published March 30, 2025 Updated March 30, 2025 06:57pm

The Shawwal crescent was sighted in Pakistan on Sunday, and the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Monday, March 31.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced the development following a meeting in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he said the decision was taken based on testimonies received from different parts of the country, including Islamabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, and Sheikhupura.

Esteemed members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), participated in the central committee meeting.

Last month, Suparco provided forecasts for the Ramadan and Shawwal crescents using scientific assessments, astronomical calculations, and modern observational techniques.

According to astronomical models, the Shawwal moon is expected to be visible on March 30, suggesting that Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan will likely fall on March 31, 2025.

Saudi Arabia and UAE celebrate Eid today

Several countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today, according to Arab media reports.

An official statement from the Saudi Royal Court confirmed that Saturday marked the last day of Ramadan, and Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed across the Kingdom today.

Similarly, the UAE has announced the sighting of the Shawwal moon and is celebrating Eid today.

Other Middle Eastern nations, including Kuwait, Qatar, and Iran, have also confirmed the sighting of the crescent and are observing Eid-ul-Fitr today.

Shawwal moon Eid in Pakistan Eid ul Fitr 2025 Shawwal moon sighting Eid ul Fitr moon sighting Eid ul Fitr in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan, first day of Eid on Monday

Hamas agrees to Gaza ceasefire proposal, the group’s chief says

Funding BMRL share in Reko Diq: ECC asks PD to examine Centre’s commitment

CM approves Rs2.5bn for early cotton cultivation

SSGC vows ‘uninterrupted’ gas supply during Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

Saudi Arabia, UAE, other nations celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

Aid rushes into Myanmar after earthquake kills over 1,600, ravages cities

Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘war crime’ with military hospital strike

Vance accuses Denmark of not keeping Greenland safe from Russia, China

SC explains why a bail can be cancelled

Read more stories