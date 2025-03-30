Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan, first day of Eid on Monday

The Shawwal crescent was sighted in Pakistan on Sunday, and the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Monday, March 31.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced the development following a meeting in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he said the decision was taken based on testimonies received from different parts of the country, including Islamabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, and Sheikhupura.

Esteemed members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), participated in the central committee meeting.

Last month, Suparco provided forecasts for the Ramadan and Shawwal crescents using scientific assessments, astronomical calculations, and modern observational techniques.

According to astronomical models, the Shawwal moon is expected to be visible on March 30, suggesting that Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan will likely fall on March 31, 2025.

Saudi Arabia and UAE celebrate Eid today

Several countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today, according to Arab media reports.

An official statement from the Saudi Royal Court confirmed that Saturday marked the last day of Ramadan, and Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed across the Kingdom today.

Similarly, the UAE has announced the sighting of the Shawwal moon and is celebrating Eid today.

Other Middle Eastern nations, including Kuwait, Qatar, and Iran, have also confirmed the sighting of the crescent and are observing Eid-ul-Fitr today.