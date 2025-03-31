AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Traders say economic stability not possible with ‘anti-business’ actions

Recorder Report Published March 31, 2025 Updated March 31, 2025 04:26am

PESHAWAR: Members of the business community asserted economic stability cannot come amid government’ ‘anti-business’ actions.

They said the government needs to achieve tax targets and enhance revenue which could only be met through collecting various taxes by the business community. They said hurting business and trade is tantamount to inflicting loss to the economy.

They emphasized that the government should take collective initiatives and resolve all issues by making proper consultation and mutual consensus to continue business and trade flourish and protect the interest of the business community as well.

Traders’ demand long-term economic recovery plan

Businessmen mentioned that yesterday an action was taken against a restaurant, calling it an attempt to discourage investors and the business community and urged them to avoid taking such steps that would damage business and economic activities. They stressed it is a dire need of the hour that there should understand the current economic conditions and prevailing circumstances.

Under the collective approach, government’s duty is to inform private stakeholders, if any action is against the law, so the business community should take into confidence through positive collaboration, said Fazal Moqeem, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry while talking to this scribe here.

Pakistan Economy Trade Taxes traders FBR businesses business community economic stability

