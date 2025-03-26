AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-26

Wheat futures dip on favourable weather

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

BEIJING: Chicago wheat futures dropped on Tuesday, as improved weather forecasts in crucial growing regions tempered some of the bullish outlook, while traders monitored the ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.27% at $5.46-6/8 a bushel. Forecasts show positive conditions for the Black Sea region and rain expected in the US wheat belt, analysts said.

The US-Russia talks on Ukraine also weighed on prices, with progress potentially bearish for prices as a ceasefire could secure Black Sea shipments. A strong dollar further pressured wheat prices, making US exports less competitive.

Traders are closely monitoring tariff talks with Canada, Mexico, and China, as US President Donald Trump plans new reciprocal tariffs next week, though details remain uncertain. “We expect a turbulent week ahead of April 2 as traders position themselves ahead of any potential tariffs. Everything is possible,” said Andrew Whitelaw at agricultural consultants Episode 3.

Trump also announced 25% secondary tariffs on countries buying oil or gas from Venezuela. Soybeans and corn both edged lower, pressured by US tariffs and concerns over reduced demand.

Soybeans slipped 0.07% to $10.06-4/8 a bushel, marking a third consecutive session of decline, amid the China-US trade standoff and Brazil’s bumper harvest.

Corn fell 0.05% to $4.64 a bushel, as speculators pulled out ahead of tariffs and the March 31 planting surveys, with expectations that farmers will plant more corn. Taiwan is seeking to buy 100,000 metric tons of US milling wheat and 65,000 metric tons of feed corn, according to European traders.

Wheat wheat price

Comments

200 characters

Wheat futures dip on favourable weather

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Passports not valid for travel: No Israel visit possible under rules: FO

Disputes with importers: FBR establishes ‘Classification Centre’

Sugar situation report: PAC summons secretaries over non-submission

PECA Act 2016: Taxpayers’ data declared as ‘Critical Infrastructure’

Read more stories