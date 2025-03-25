AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
2025-03-25

MCB Bank partners with Fauree Tech to felicitate SMEs

Recorder Report Published 25 Mar, 2025 05:37am

LAHORE: MCB Bank Limited has announced a strategic partnership with Fauree Tech Pvt. Ltd., a fintech company specializing in digital supply chain finance solutions. This collaboration will expand MCB Bank’s portfolio of digital financing products, aimed at facilitating access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Pakistan.

The partnership was formalized at MCB Bank’s Head Office in Lahore, with senior representatives from both organizations in attendance. By leveraging Fauree’s digital platform, MCB Bank’s corporate clients and SMEs will have access to financing solutions designed to optimize working capital, improve cash flow, and streamline financial processes.

Muhammad Nauman Chughtai, President & CEO of MCB Bank Limited, stated “This collaboration with Fauree Tech is an important step in our digital transformation journey. By integrating innovative financing solutions, we aim to better serve the evolving needs of SMEs while maintaining operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.”

Azhar Tasadduq, CEO of Fauree Tech, commented “SMEs are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, and our collaboration with MCB Bank Limited will provide them with the essential financial tools needed to grow and thrive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

