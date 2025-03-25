ZTBL and HBL Zarai Services sign MoU to strengthen farmers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and HBL Zarai Services Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote financial inclusion and enhance agricultural services for farmers across Pakistan. This collaboration aims to facilitate the farming community in adopting innovative agricultural technologies and practices to improve farm productivity and livelihood of the rural populace.

During the session, President/CEO ZTBL presented a video documentary showcasing Pakistan’s agriculture sector and ZTBL’s key role in supporting small and subsistence farmers. He shared that under PM Kissan Package, ZTBL has provided agri loans to small & subsistence farmers amounting to Rs 37 billion, including Rs 12 billion for farm mechanization through its extensive network of more than 500 branches concentrated in rural, underserved and unbanked areas.

CEO HBL Zarai Services, Amer Aziz, emphasized the need for a farmer-centric approach, stating that a proper need assessment is critical in providing loans to farmers with the aim to generate increased cash flows. He stated that banks need to extend their reach to farmers making shift from Brick and Mortar Model.

Amer Aziz, CEO of HBL Zarai Services, briefed about the HBL Zarai’s buy-back business model as a solution to the cash flow challenges.

